Italy player ratings: Insigne steps up and delivers the points

A sublime volley from Lorenzo Insigne paved the way for Italy to come from behind and beat Bosnia and Herzegovina 2-1 in Turin.

Roberto Mancini’s men’s perfect start to European Championship 2020 qualification looked to be under threat after the visitors took the lead through Roma’s Edin Dzeko.

However, that beautiful volley from the Napoli forward levelled things up before the break before Marco Verratti grabbed a late winner to keep his side out in front atop the group.

