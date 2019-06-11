Italy v Bosnia and Herzegovina: Official Line-Ups

Italy face Bosnia and Herzegovina on Tuesday night in Turin as they look to continue their perfect start to Euro 2020 qualification.

For Roberto Mancini, he has opted for namesake Gianluca to take the place of Alessandro Florenzi at right-back, while on the other side Emerson gets the nod to replace the injured Cristiano Biraghi.

The only other real note of possible contention was in attack but Fabio Quagliarella starts ahead of Andrea Belotti or Federico Chiesa.

Italy: Sirigu; Mancini, Bonucci, Chiellini, Emerson; Barella, Jorginho, Verratti; Bernardeschi, Quagliarella, Insigne.

Bosnia and Herzegovina: Sehic; Todorovic, Bicakcic, Zukanovic, Bebic; Gojak, Pjanic, Saric; Visca, Dzeko, Gojak.