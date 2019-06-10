Juventus and AC Milan following Roma defender

Roma are bracing themselves for multiple approaches for full-back Luca Pellegrini after both AC Milan and Juventus expressed their interest in signing the youngster.

The 20-year-old spent the second half of last season on loan at Cagliari where he impressed during 12 competitive appearances for the Sardinian side.

Sportitalia understand the Giallorossi have been approached by Milan regarding the availability of Pellegrini with the possibility of beginning negotiations in the coming days.

Pellegrini is represented by renowned football agent Mino Raiola who represents the likes of Rossoneri duo Gianluigi Donnarumma and Giacomo Bonaventura.

Milan are hopeful of signing a left-back in the event of Riccardo Rodriguez leaving this summer or as a reliable alternative to Ivan Strinic.

Juventus have a long held tradition of acquiring the best Italy has to offer in terms of young talent and would be willing to pay handsomely for the Roman’s signature.

Roma may take this opportunity to offer the youngster an improved contract once he returns from participating in the FIFA Under-2o World Cup.