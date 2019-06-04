Juventus and Inter battle for Chiesa

Juventus and Inter are locked in a two-horse race to sign Fiorentina winger Federico Chiesa.

The highly rated 21-year-old is said to be the subject of a bid from both sides and has a reputation very much still in tact in spite of Fiorentina’s calamitous end to the Serie A campaign this year.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, the prospective owner of the Viola, Rocco Commisso, has slapped a €70 million price tag on the forward, a sum which neither side is yet to meet.

Fiorentina are currently said to be subject to a €200 million takeover bid, a move which would in all probability delay any Chiesa switch until it is complete.

Chiesa burst on the scene in 2016 and has gone on to make over 100 appearances for the club.

He managed to bag 12 goals and register nine assists in all competitions this time around, playing a key part in the club’s run to the Coppa Italia semi finals.