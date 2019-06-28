Juventus and Roma agree full-back swap

Leonardo Spinazzola looks to be on his way to Roma, with Juventus landing youngster Luca Pellegrini and €10 million in return.

The two sides have worked quickly to reach an agreement, with news of a deal only spreading Friday morning.

Sky Sport Italia reports Juventus value Spinazzola at €25m, while Pellegrini is worth €15m. As a result the Bianconeri are expected to receive an additional €10m to complete the swap.

All that’s left is for both players to agree personal terms. There aren’t expected to be any issues from either parties, meaning medicals could be scheduled as soon as this weekend.

Spinazzola returned to Juventus last summer after spending the previous two seasons on loan at Atalanta, but injury ruled him out for the first half of the 2018/19 campaign.

He managed to make 10 Serie A appearances for the Old Lady as they cruised to another Scudetto.

Pellegrini made four league appearances for Roma last season, before spending the second half of the campaign on loan at Cagliari and appearing in 12 matches.