Juventus and Roma plan player exchange

Roma defender Kostas Manolas is a target for both AC Milan and Juventus with the latter looking to include Gonzalo Higuain in a straight swap deal.

The Giallorossi are aware of the pressure they are under to balance the books and at the same time find a capable replacement for Inter-bound striker Edin Dzeko.

La Gazzetta dello Sport understands the two sides will look to complete a Higuain-Manolas swap while Sky Sport Italia confirms the interest from Milan in signing Manolas outright.

Roma have remained firm over their valuation of the Greek international which stands at €36 million to coincide with the player’s release clause.

A deal would offer Higuain a potential escape having been cast aside by Juventus and struggled during loans spells with both Milan and Chelsea.

Milan are hopeful of lowering the asking price for Manolas and reinforce their defence by partnering him alongside captain Alessio Romagnoli.