Juventus Plan Chiesa and Pogba Acquisitions for Sarri

With Maurizio Sarri now the coach of Juventus, the Bianconeri intend to provide him with a squad that would suit his attacking philosophy and Fiorentina winger Federico Chiesa as well as Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba are reportedly on top of the transfer list.

The 60-year-old has returned to Italy after one season coaching English Premier League side Chelsea and La Vecchia are looking to improve the attacking qualities of the team.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, Chiesa is a player Juventus promise to purchase but new Fiorentina patron Rocco Commisso intends to keep the Viola’s prized asset.

Meanwhile, Pogba is keen on a return to Turin and Bianconeri president Andrea Agnelli hopes that his good relationship with his agent Mino Raiola will make the negotiation process easier.

If a deal for the Manchester United player cannot be completed, Juventus could turn their attention again to Lazio midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, who also in high demand during the summer of 2018.