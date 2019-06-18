Juventus Plan Chiesa and Pogba Acquisitions for Sarri

Juventus Plan Chiesa and Pogba Acquisitions for Sarri
Vito Doria Date: 18th June 2019 at 5:30pm
Written by:

With now the coach of , the Bianconeri intend to provide him with a squad that would suit his attacking philosophy and winger as well as midfielder are reportedly on top of the transfer list.

The 60-year-old has returned to Italy after one season coaching English Premier League side and La Vecchia are looking to improve the attacking qualities of the team.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, Chiesa is a player Juventus promise to purchase but new Fiorentina patron intends to keep the Viola’s prized asset.

Meanwhile, Pogba is keen on a return to Turin and Bianconeri president Andrea Agnelli hopes that his good relationship with his agent will make the negotiation process easier.

If a deal for the Manchester United player cannot be completed, Juventus could turn their attention again to midfielder , who also in high demand during the summer of 2018.

 

Related articles