Juventus favourites to land PSG outcast

Adrien Rabiot’s future appears to be in Italy as reports suggest the former Paris Saint-Germain midfielder has agreed to join Juventus on a free transfer.

The Frenchman saw a proposed move to Barcelona fall apart in January, and since then he has been held out of the first team given his contract will expire this summer and neither side had any interest in extending his stay.

A move to Barcelona on a free transfer was all but ruled out after the Blaugrana’s signing of Frenkie de Jong, and as a result it appears Rabiot’s future will take him to Italy according to Spain’s El Chiringuito.

It’s believed the 24-year-old will put pen to paper on a five-year contract that will net him €7 million a season.

The real kicker is the €10m Rabiot is expected to land as a signing bonus, which will work as a sort of commission for his agent – his mother Veronique.

It remains to be seen what this potential signing means for the rest of Juventus’ summer transfer window, as the club has been heavily linked with moves for Manchester United’s Paul Pogba and Lazio’s Sergej Milinkovic-Savic.