Juventus line up Tottenham defender as Cancelo replacement

Tottenham’s Kieran Trippier will be targeted by Juventus should they sell Joao Cancelo this summer.

The Portuguese is linked with a move to join Pep Guardiola at Manchester City in this transfer window and the Englishman has been identified as the ideal replacement.

The Sunday Times have reported that Trippier would likely cost close to €35 million, which would be affordable in the case of Cancelo leaving as he’s expected to move on for a fee of €50m.

City and La Vecchia Signora had been close to finalising the deal but complications arose during the time of the Nations League final.

Trippier has impressed at Spurs and, most notably, for England during their World Cup run in Russia last summer wherein they made it to the semi-finals.