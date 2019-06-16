Juventus officially appoint Sarri as new coach

Juventus have officially appointed Maurizio Sarri as their coach after reaching an agreement with Chelsea for the Italian to return to Italy.

Sarri spent just one season at Stamford Bridge after leaving Napoli last summer and in his time in London he guided the side back to the Champions League and won the Europa League.

After just one season in England, Sarri has penned a three-year deal with the Bianconeri worth €6 million a season.

Both Chelsea and Juventus announced the news simultaneously with the Blues’ general manager Marina Granovskaia explaining that Sarri had “made it clear that he wanted to return to his native country, explaining that the reasons for him wanting to work in Italy were important.

“He also believed it important to be nearer his family, and for the well-being of his elderly parents he felt he needed to live closer to them at this point.

“Maurizio leaves Chelsea with thanks from us all for the work he and his assistants did during the season he spent as our head coach, and for winning the Europa League, guiding us to another cup final and a third-place finish in the Premier League.”

Sarri now faces the task of trying to overcome Juventus’ troubles in Europe, while he’ll face competition domestically from Antonio Conte’s Inter, Carlo Ancelotti at Napoli, Paulo Fonseca’s Roma and AC Milan who are yet to appoint their successor to Gennaro Gattuso, though it is expected to be Marco Giampaolo.

At Chelsea, meanwhile, it remains to be seen who will take over Derby County coach and Chelsea legend Frank Lampard is the favourite for the job.