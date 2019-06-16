Juventus on alert as Pogba admits he ‘wants a new challenge’

While on a commercial tour in Japan, Manchester United star Paul Pogba has hinted that he may want to move away from Old Trafford.

All summer the Frenchman has been linked with Real Madrid as well as Juventus, and he in coming off the back of a disappointing season with United, in which they only managed to qualify for the Europa League.

“After this season and everything that happened this season,” Pogba said, according to the Guardian.

“With my season being my best season as well… I think for me it could be a good time to have a new challenge somewhere else. I am thinking of this: to have a new challenge somewhere else.

“Like you said, there is a lot of talking and a lot of thinking as well. For me I have been for three years in Manchester and have been doing great; some good moments and some bad moments, like everybody. Like everywhere else.”