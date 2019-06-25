Juventus set to finalize Rabiot deal

Adrien Rabiot is expected to finalize his free transfer to Juventus, with the final details expected to be worked out as soon as Tuesday.

The Frenchman’s contract with Paris Saint-Germain expires at the end of June, and all signs point to him joining the Old Lady on July 1.

Sky Sport Italia reports Rabiot will give the green light to a move on Tuesday, making the 24-year-old the second midfielder to join Juventus on a free transfer after Arsenal’s Aaron Ramsey.

The Welsh international wrapped up a deal with the Bianconeri several months ago, and while he has yet to be presented officially, it’s believed the former Gunner will wear the No.8 shirt in Italy.

Next up for Juventus is a final push to land Ajax’s Matthis De Ligt, with Tuttomercatoweb stating the Italian side are close to landing the Dutch starlet.

Talks are believed to be centring around a €70 million transfer fee, with the defender having been offered a contract worth €12m a season.

It remains to be seen whether that will be enough to wrap up a deal as PSG are also in the mix to secure De Ligt’s signature.