Juventus forward could be included in De Ligt deal

Ajax defender Matthijs de Ligt is close to signing with Italian giants Juventus and the Bianconeri could reportedly send young Italian striker Moise Kean in the opposite direction.

The 19-year-old Dutch international has been linked with some Europe’s biggest clubs and La Vecchia Signora are in the best position to sign him but they intend to lower the cost for the centre-back and could give up one of their most promising young talents in order to do so.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, De Ligt is valued at €70 million by Ajax but Juventus would like to use Kean as part of an exchange deal and both footballers have Mino Raiola as an agent, which should make negotiations easier to conduct.

French giants Paris Saint-Germain were also interested in acquiring the Dutch defender but they are apparently turning their focus towards Lazio midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, giving the Juve hierarcy confidence that the Godenzonen captain will come to Turin.