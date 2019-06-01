Liverpool prove too much for Tottenham and win the 2019 Champions League

Late and early goals gave Liverpool a 2-0 win over Tottenham Hotspur in the 2019 Champions League final and earned the Reds their sixth title in the competition.

Mohamed Salah scored one minute 48 seconds in, bagging the third fastest ever Champions League final goal, behind Paolo Maldini’s 52-second strike in 2005, and Enrique Mateos’ first minute goal in 1959.

The Egyptian also became the fifth African to score in a Champions League/European Cup final after Rabah Madjer, Samuel Eto’o, Didier Drogba and teammate Sadio Mane.

Spurs made things hard for themselves from then on, as they have done all season, given they have never been in front at half-time in any Champions League match during the campaign.

Despite huffing and puffing, Spurs were unable to get near Liverpool’s house, then Divock Origi made sure of the win on 87 minutes.

The controversial penalty came within the first 30 seconds when Sadio Mane blasted the ball off the arm of Moussa Sissoko. Salah then stepped up to give Liverpool the lead, blasting past Hugo Lloris. Referee Damir Skomina quickly checked with VAR and confirmed the spot kick.

From there, Spurs controlled the majority of the first half, with 65 percent of possession, but it was Liverpool who had the more dangerous chances.

Trent Alexander-Arnold tried his luck from 20 yards out, and the ball whistled wide, then Liverpool’s other full-back Andy Robertson did the same and his effort was tipped over the bar by Lloris.

A poor opening 45 minutes was brought to an end by referee Damir Skomina, with the most entertaining part being the appearance of a streaker midway through.

After the break, Salah was brilliantly played in on goal, but Jan Vertonghen made a vital block. Then at the other end, Virgil van Dijk, one-on-one with Heung-Min Son, got himself in front of the Korean.

The best chance of the game fell to James Milner with Salah laying the ball into the path of the midfielder, and his low drive was inches away from hitting the back of the net.

Son, who was Spurs’ most dangerous player, almost dribbled through their entire defence, but as he was about to pull the trigger, Van Dijk made a hugely vital tackle, poking the ball out for a corner.

Not long after Alli headed over, then Son had a long shot saved, and finally the ball fell to Lucas Moura,in the box, but Alisson made an easy save.

Christian Eriksen curled a free kick from the left towards the top corner, but Alisson was made to work once again and parried out for a corner.

The game was over with three minutes left to play when a corner wasn’t properly cleared by Tottenham and it fell to Origi on the left side of the penalty are and he drove it into the bottom right corner.