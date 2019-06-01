Liverpool v Tottenham Hotspur – Official Champions League Final Line-Ups

Liverpool take on Tottenham Hotspur in the 2019 Champions League final at the Estadio Wanda Metropolitano in Madrid.

Both sides had dramatic routes to the final, with Liverpool overturning a 3-0 away defeat to Barcelona, and Spurs scoring a 96th minute winner against Ajax to book their place in European football’s season ending showpiece.

Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson; Fabinho, Henderson, Wijnaldum; Salah, Firmino, Mané

Tottenham: Lloris, Trippier, Alderweireld, Vertonghen, Rose, Winks, Sissoko, Eriksen, Dele, Son, Kane.