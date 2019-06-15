Liverpool want €20 million for AC Milan target

Dejan Lovren is on AC Milan’s summer wishlist, though it appears Liverpool aren’t willing to let him go on the cheap.

The Croatian is coming off a season that saw him feature in just 13 Premier League matches for the reigning Champions League winners.

As a result the Reds aren’t ruling out a sale should their demands be met, and talks are currently ongoing with Milan according to La Gazzetta dello Sport.

Rossoneri management met with one of the Croatian’s representatives on Friday to discuss a potential deal, and it’s believed the Italian club were told they’ll need to cough up €20 million for Lovren.

That figure has been deemed too rich by Milan, and as a result more talks are expected in the coming days to see if that figure can be lowered.

Prior to last season and his 18 total appearances in all competitions, the fewest number of matches Lovren had appeared in for Liverpool was 38 in his first season with the club in 2014/15.