Maldini lines up Giampaolo as new AC Milan boss

Milan legend Paolo Maldini has reportedly chosen Sampdoria coach Marco Giampaolo as his number one target for the club, after the former captain accepted an offer to become the Rossoneri’s new technical director.

Maldini has been drafted in as a part of chief executive Ivan Gazidis’ plan to restructure the hierarchy at the club.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, Maldini will be joined by Angelo Carbone, who is involved in the youth operations at the club, chief scout Geoffrey Moncada as well as Igli Tare who is currently the sporting director at Serie A rivals Lazio.

One of Maldini’s first tasks will be to fill the void left by Gennaro Gattuso and he has reportedly made Samp coach Giampaolo his top target.

Giampaolo guided Sampdoria to a ninth placed finish in Serie A this season and has been heavily linked with a move away from the Blucerchiati this summer.