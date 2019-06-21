Manchester City closing in on Juventus full-back

Manchester City closing in on Juventus full-back
Adriano Boin Date: 21st June 2019 at 9:15pm
Written by:

Joao Cancelo looks set to leave Juventus for Manchester City in a reported €60 million move.

It’s believed Bianconeri sporting director Fabio Paratici is on his way to England to close the deal, with the Portuguese having already given the green light on a switch.

La Gazzetta dello Sport reports City and Cancelo have agreed on a five-year contract worth €5 million a season, with the final stumbling block being the transfer fee.

The English side have so far offered €50m, which is €10m less than Juve’s asking price. However, it’s believed bonuses will be included in the deal to help facilitate a satisfactory ending for all parties.

Cancelo only joined Juventus from Valencia last summer for €40m after featuring for rivals Inter the previous campaign.

Last season he featured in 34 matches in all competitions for the Old Lady, netting once and providing eight assists.

 

Related articles