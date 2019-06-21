Manchester City closing in on Juventus full-back

Joao Cancelo looks set to leave Juventus for Manchester City in a reported €60 million move.

It’s believed Bianconeri sporting director Fabio Paratici is on his way to England to close the deal, with the Portuguese having already given the green light on a switch.

La Gazzetta dello Sport reports City and Cancelo have agreed on a five-year contract worth €5 million a season, with the final stumbling block being the transfer fee.

The English side have so far offered €50m, which is €10m less than Juve’s asking price. However, it’s believed bonuses will be included in the deal to help facilitate a satisfactory ending for all parties.

Cancelo only joined Juventus from Valencia last summer for €40m after featuring for rivals Inter the previous campaign.

Last season he featured in 34 matches in all competitions for the Old Lady, netting once and providing eight assists.