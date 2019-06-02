Manchester United keeping tabs on AC Milan goalkeeper

AC Milan goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma is on Manchester United’s summer wishlist, as the English side are bracing for life without David De Gea.

The Spaniard is expected to leave the Red Devils this summer, as with only 12 months remaining on his contract, a new deal doesn’t appear to be in the works.

As a result United have begun to look around for a replacement, and Corriere della Sera reports their number one target is Donnarumma.

The paper suggests Milan value the 20-year-old at €55-€60 million – a figure that isn’t likely to deter the English side.

Although other names like Mike Maigon, Jasper Cillessen and Andre Onana have all been linked with a move to the Red Devils, none have caught their attention as much as Donnarumma.

It’s believed United and Donnarumma’s agent – Mino Raiola – have held talks in recent weeks to see whether the Italian would be open to a move to Manchester.

Those discussions appear to have been put on hold for the time being however, as Milan are keen to name a new coach for the new season first after the recent departure of Gennaro Gattuso.