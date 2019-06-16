Manchester United say no to Icardi and want big money from Inter for Lukaku

Inter are still hoping to sign Romelu Lukaku from Manchester United this summer but if they are to land the Belgian, they’ll have to spend big.

The Premier League club want €80 million for the forward and there’s no interest at Old Trafford in any players being offered in exchange to lower the financial outlay required.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, Inter had proposed a swap deal that included Mauro Icardi, but United have responded to that with a firm no.

The refusal leaves the Nerazzurri with only one option – to meet the asking price – despite Lukaku speaking in glowing terms about the Stadio Giuseppe Meazza Side.

Antonio Conte is keen on the idea of having Lukaku lead his line though, so more negotiations are expected to come.