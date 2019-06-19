Manchester United turn their attention to Napoli full-back

Napoli full-back Elseid Hysaj is reportedly on Manchester United’s summer wish-list.

The Albanian is expected to leave the Partenopei this summer after falling behind Kevin Malcuit in the pecking order under Carlo Ancelotti.

It came after Hysaj was a guaranteed starter under previous coach Maurizio Sarri, and as a result Sky Sport Italia reports he is ready to leave the Stadio San Paolo this summer.

United are the latest name to show interest in his services, joining the likes of Inter as possible landing spots for the 25-year-old.

Should Hysaj depart in the near future, it’s believed Napoli will once again reignite their interest in Tottenham’s Kieran Trippier, who has previously been linked with a move to the Partenopei.

Last season Hysaj made 27 Serie A appearances for Napoli – his fewest for the Azzurri since joining from Empoli back in 2015/16.