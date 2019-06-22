Napoli closing in on Roma defender

Napoli are closing in on the signing of Roma defender Kostas Manolas as the capital club look to bring in some funds to use in the market.

Ancelotti is looking for a centre-back to come in to potentially play alongside Kalidou Koulibaly, if the Senegalese international remains at the club, and it looks as if they are the cusp of signing the Greek defender.

According to Calciomercato, both clubs are eager to get the deal over the line with Napoli President Aurelio De Laurentiis said to have offered up Amadou Diawara as part exchange so the Giallorossi lower the asking price which currently stands at €36 million.

Manolas has reportedly also agreed terms with Milan as well as the Partenopei and it is now a race to the finish line with Napoli in pole position.

The centre-half signed for Roma in 2014, after spells in Greece with both AEK Athens and Olympiacos, and he has gone on to make over 150 appearances for the club.