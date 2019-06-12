Napoli Contemplate Return of Atalanta Striker

After an impressive 2018/19 season with Atalanta, Colombian striker Duvan Zapata has been linked with a return to former club Napoli, but he will not make a decision until July.

The 28-year-old was fundamental in La Dea reaching the Champions League for the first time in their history, scoring 23 goals in 37 Serie A matches, and this form has prompted the Partenopei to consider purchasing the striker that played for them for two seasons.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, Zapata will not make a decision on his future at club level until the conclusion of the Copa America, which starts on June 15 and concludes on July 7, reportedly so he can have complete focus on playing for Colombia.

Atalanta has apparently taken midfielder Josip Ilicic off the market but they have left the door open for a potential Zapata sale.

The Colombian scored 15 goals in 54 competitive games for Napoli from 2013 until 2015 before moves to Udinese and Sampdoria.