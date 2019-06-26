Napoli contemplate stars’ departure to pave way for summer signings

With Colombian midfielder James Rodriguez and Mexican winger Hirving Lozano potentially arriving at Napoli before the 2019/20 season, the Ciucciarelli could sell either Lorenzo Insigne or Dries Mertens in order to balance the books.

After the Partenopei finished second in Serie A in 2018/19, club president Aurelio De Laurentiis is looking for reinforcements to please Coach Carlo Ancelotti, but this will require selling a few squad players as well as some experienced campaigners.

La Gazzetta dello Sport report that Napoli do not want a situation where both Insigne and Mertens have to be reserves for James and Lozano, who are expected to arrive from Spanish giants Real Madrid and Dutch club PSV Eindhoven respectively.

Roma are reportedly interested in Mertens but he is 32 years old, has a contract that expires in June 2020, and would not be sold for a high fee whereas Insigne is 28, contracted until June 2022, and has been linked with the likes of Liverpool and Inter so a deal for him might be more probable.