Napoli hoping to land several Real Madrid outcasts

James Rodriguez isn’t the only Real Madrid player being eyed by Napoli, as reports suggest they are looking at the trio of Marcos Llorente, Theo Hernandez and Dani Ceballos as well.

Los Blancos are ready to say goodbye to the Colombian this summer, as Bayer Munich will reportedly not activate their €42 million option to make his two-season loan deal a permanent one.

As a result Napoli – and Juventus – are both in the mix to land Rodriguez, but AS reports the Azzurri have also held initial talks for three other targets.

Llorente, Hernandez and Ceballos are all believed to be on the chopping block as Zinedine Zidane prepares to make huge changes to the Madrid first team this summer.

The main target is Hernandez, who spent last season on loan at Real Sociedad, though it’s believed his preference is to go to the Bundesliga and link up with brother Lucas who recently joined Bayern Munich.

Llorente has limited to just 16 appearances across all competitions last season, while Ceballos has been deemed a surplus to requirements despite three goals in 34 matches.