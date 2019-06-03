Napoli Interested In Watford Winger

After a hard-fought season Napoli are looking for some reinforcements to make a deeper Champions League push next season and have turned their attention to Watford’s Gerard Deulofeu.

The former AC Milan winger would be a welcome addition to the squad with Jose Callejon not getting any younger, but Watford’s valuation of the Spaniard could prove to be a stumbling block.

According to Sky Sport Italia, Napoli are heavily considering making an approach for the wideman but Watford’s €30 million valuation would likely have to drop for any deal to be done.

Watford are owned by the Pozzo family, who are also in charge at Udinese, and Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis’ strong relationship with them could be a huge factor in getting the deal done.

Deulofeu can play on either wing or centrally and his versatility would certainly be an asset for Carlo Ancelotti as he looks to improve upon this season’s results.