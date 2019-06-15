Napoli one step closer to Real Madrid outcast

Napoli and Real Madrid have reportedly agreed on a loan fee for James Rodriguez, but a final figure over the obligation to buy remains unresolved.

The Colombian has been told to find a new club by Los Blancos after Bayern Munich turned down the opportunity to make his two-year stay on loan a permanent one, and the Azzurri are favourites to land his signature.

Il Mattino reports that both teams have agreed on a €10 million loan, with Napoli hoping to secure an obligation to buy for €35m.

Real Madrid have deemed that figure to be too low and are asking for €40m, and the small difference means both sides remain hopeful a deal can be finalized.

Another option being discussed is the inclusion of another Real Madrid player in order to lower the figures in the Rodriguez deal.

Los Blancos are keen to get Theo Hernandez, Dani Ceballos and Marcos Llorente off their books, and as a result are willing to give Napoli a discount should they push to sign more than one of their players.