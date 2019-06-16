Nedved to meet with Raiola to discuss De Ligt and Pogba

Conor Clancy Date: 16th June 2019 at 1:46pm
Despite Paris Saint-Germain seemingly favourites to land this summer, haven’t given up their hopes of signing the Dutch defender.

The player’s mother and girlfriend have been to Paris house hunting, which came as bad news for both Juventus and .

But according to Tuttosport, will this week meet with , De Ligt’s agent, with whom he has a very good relationship.

De Ligt’s future won’t be the only deal discussed though as is also on the Old Lady’s radar after publicly expressing his desire to find a new challenge away from Old Trafford this summer.

Barcelona, meanwhile, are left waiting for things to unfold. The Catalans are slightly frustrated with the player too, as he still hasn’t responded to an offer they made him a month and a half ago, which they’re not willing to raise to match PSG’s much higher bid.

 

