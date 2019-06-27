Oriali set for dual Inter/Italy role

It looks as though Gabriele Oriali will reunite with Antonio Conte at Inter, though he will remain as Italy’s team manager according to the FIGC.

The 66-year-old was expected to leave his role with the Azzurri in favour of a return to the Nerazzurri in the same role, but he will remain in the post until next summer should Italy qualify for the European Championship.

“This morning, in agreement with Inter, we defined his position,” FIGC boss Gabriele Gravina told ANSA.

“Oriali asked to have the chance to return to a club that he is linked to emotionally and still feels his own.

“We’ve respected both the will of Oriali and Roberto Mancini, and we’ll stick with Oriali until Euro 2020.”

Oriali has been Italy team manager since 2014 and worked with Conte during his two-year stay with the national team.

The former Nerazzurri midfielder previously worked in various roles for the club from 1999 to 2010.