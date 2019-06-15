Paris Saint-Germain continue pursuit of Napoli star

Despite reported interest in Matthijs De Ligt, it appears Paris Saint-Germain are also in the running to land Napoli’s Kalidou Koulibaly.

The Dutch starlet remains heavily linked with the French giants, but reports out of France suggest the Ajax man isn’t their top target.

Le 10 Sport reports new PSG sporting director Leonardo is keen to land Koulibaly from Napoli after making a €85 million bid for the 27-year-old.

Along with the massive transfer bid, it’s believed the French side offered the Senegalese defender a yearly wage of €15m a year.

While the figures are astronomical, it doesn’t appear they are enough to entice Napoli President Aurelio De Laurentiis to sell.

The Azzurri boss quickly turned down the offer and stated that Napoli will only sell Koulibaly for an irrefutable offer, said to be in the region of €120m.

As a result it’s believed PSG will continue their pursuit of De Ligt given Napoli’s reluctance to sell their star defender.