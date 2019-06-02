Pochettino: Tottenham dominated Liverpool

After losing the 2019 Champions League final 2-0 against Liverpool, Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino was proud of his players and feels they dominated the game.

An early Mohamed Salah penalty then a late Divock Origi strike gave the Reds their sixth Champions League crown, though Spurs did have eight shots on goal to Liverpool’s three, as well as 65 percent possession.

“We are disappointed but I feel proud,” Pochettino told the press. “I believe the final is about winning and not playing well. No one will remember we deserved more.

“Conceding a penalty so early changed the plans [we made]. But the team was great, and overall we dominated the game, but they [Liverpool] were more aggressive and clinical in front of the goal.

“So it’s painful, but we have to be calm. We have to feel proud, we played a Champions League final for the first time.

“We need to be clever now, It’s about building on this.”