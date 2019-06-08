Pogba could bring goals back to Juventus’ midfield

Juventus aren’t the only club interested in Paul Pogba this summer, but the Old Lady could do with bringing the Frenchman back to Turin to add more goals to their midfield.

Pogba wants out of Manchester United and while Zinedine Zidane is also big on the idea of bringing him in at Real Madrid, those upstairs at the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu aren’t quite as convinced.

During the 2018/19 season, Miralem Pjanic and Emre Can were their most prolific scorers, with both ending the campaign on four goals.

Fabio Paratici has already signed Aaron Ramsey on a free transfer, but the Welshman alone won’t be enough to take Juve on a level.

Pogba is capable of hitting double figures from midfield, as he has shown in Serie A before. In his first season at the Juventus Stadium he netted five times, he hit nine the following year before getting 10 in each of the following two seasons. This past season at United, he bagged 16.

It’s clear that the Bianconeri want to add more of a goalscoring threat to their midfield and it’s no coincidence that Sergej Milinkovic-Savic is another name linked with a move to the champions.