Portuguese midfielder welcomes Inter links

Despite being content with returning to his homeland, Portuguese midfielder Bruno Fernandes would welcome a return to Serie A after hearing about speculation linking him with Italian giants Inter.

The 24-year-old has experienced playing on the Italian peninsula with Novara, Udinese, and Sampdoria, and he has just had the best season of his career so far, scoring 32 goals in 53 competitive matches for Sporting CP and winning the Nations League with Portugal. However, he is open to a return to calcio.

“I had a great time in Italy, I still watch the Italian championship, Inter and the others. I follow them all,” Fernandes told Sport Mediaset.

“It is an interest that I do not know is true, but Inter are a great team and they have history. They have a great coach [in Antonio Conte] who has made history at Juventus, has done well in the national team, but the others will strengthen.

“I am calm and I am at a big club. I don’t need to and I am not trying to leave. If the opportunity comes to go to a team that you can’t refuse, I’ll talk to Sporting.”