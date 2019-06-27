Rabiot agent denies PSG offer as Juventus move looms

Juventus are inching closer to landing Adrien Rabiot after his agent-mother denied reports Paris Saint-Germain have made a last-ditch contract offer.

Reports out of France suggested the Ligue 1 giants made a late offer via new sporting director Leonardo, but those suggestions have been shot down.

“I read that my son didn’t show up to a meeting with Leonardo or that he turned down a contract offer from PSG,” Veronique told RTL.

“That’s absolutely false. There have been no talks between Leonardo and I, as he only made a courtesy call to me.

“There was no offer before, there isn’t one now and there won’t be one. There hasn’t been the slightest of changes.”

All signs point towards Rabiot joining Juventus on a free transfer in a deal worth €7 million a season, though Veronique wouldn’t confirm the move.

“You know, we are very superstitious in football,” she added.

“It’s better to say as little as possible while nothing is confirmed.”