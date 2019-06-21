Ramsey to wear No.8 at Juventus

Although Aaron Ramsey’s move to Juventus won’t be made official until July 1, it appears the Welshman has already picked his new number.

The 28-year-old will leave Arsenal after being at the club for the last 11 years, with the Bianconeri landing him on a free transfer.

Ramsey hasn’t officially been introduced by his new club, but the Juventus online store has leaked which number the midfielder will don.

The Welsh international will have the No.8 shirt, which was last worn by Claudio Marchisio who now plays for Zenit St. Petersburg. Other famous names to have worn the No.8 for Juventus include current Inter coach Antonio Conte and Marco Tardelli.

The choice doesn’t come as much of a surprise as Ramsey wore the No.8 shirt during his final three seasons at Arsenal, having previously donned the No.16 before that.