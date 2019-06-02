Real Madrid eye Juventus midfielder as Pogba and Eriksen alternative

Zinedine Zidane is looking to bring in some fresh blood to the Real Madrid midfield and it appears his eyes have landed on Juventus’ Miralem Pjanic.

Los Blancos finished a massive 19 points behind champions Barcelona in La Liga last season, and it appears they are ready to invest heavily in an attempt to close that gap.

AS reports Pjanic is a name being looked at by Madrid, but it comes with a catch.

It appears Manchester United’s Paul Pogba and Tottenham’s Christian Eriksen are the top two targets being looked at.

Madrid have been met with stiff resistance from both clubs with regards to selling their star midfielders, and as a result Pjanic is viewed as an alternative should those two moves fail.

Any deal would likely have to wait until Juventus name a new coach, as they still have not named a replacement for the departed Massimiliano Allegri.

It’s believed Chelsea’s Maurizio Sarri is the favourite to take over the post.