Roma appoint Fonseca as coach

Paulo Fonseca is the new coach of Roma after agreeing a two-year deal with the option for a third.

The 46-year-old had previously been in charge of Porto and Braga in his native Portugal before spending the last three years at Shakhtar Donetsk in Ukraine.

“I am excited and motivated by the task ahead of us,” Fonseca told the club’s official media outlets.

“I cannot wait to move to Rome, meet our fans and get started. Together, I believe we can create something special.”

Fonseca was a centre-back in his playing days and made over 100 appearances in Portugal’s top flight.