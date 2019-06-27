Roma man no-shows medical

Steven N’Zonzi failed to turn up for a pre-season medical with Roma on Tuesday, sparking speculation the Frenchman could be set to leave the club.

The midfielder was expected to show up for a pre-scheduled medical examination with the side but failed to show with reports suggesting he was spotted on a flight to Geneva, Switzerland.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, the 30-year-old is eyeing a move back to his native country with Olympique Lyonnais reportedly interested as their star midfielder, Tanguy Ndombele, is on the verge of a move to Premier League side Tottenham Hotspur.

N’Zonzi only signed for the Giallorossi a year ago, for a reported €30 million, and went on to play 39 times for the club in all competitions.

The midfielder began his career at French side Amiens before spells in England with Blackburn Rovers and Stoke City, and Spain with Sevilla.

N’Zonzi was part of the French side who won the FIFA World Cup in Russia in 2018.