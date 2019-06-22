Roma surpass Milan and Napoli for Fiorentina midfielder

Roma have emerged as the new favourites to sign Fiorentina midfielder Jordan Veretout with both AC Milan and Napoli set to miss out on the Frenchman.

The 26-year-old has enjoyed something of a revival since joining La Viola completing 37 appearances in all competitions last season scoring five and assisting four.

With negotiations reaching a decisive point the Giallorossi look to have the edge over their Serie A rivals according to Sportitalia despite a recent bid from Milan.

Tuttomercatoweb understands the Rossoneri have tabled an €18 million offer plus €2m in bonuses for Veretout but have fallen short of their €25m asking price.

Roma could seize the opportunity to capitalise on the hesitancy and launch a decisive bid to appease Fiorentina, who are keen on concluding talks.

Napoli remain an outside chance while Milan may yet respond with a revised offer that forces the deal over the line.