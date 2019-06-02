Roma turn down Everton offer for starlet

Everton are hoping to land Roma’s Cengiz Under, but they’ll have to increase their bid after seeing an initial offer turned down by the Giallorossi.

The Turkish international is highly rated by the capital club despite a difficult campaign that was hampered by injuries.

Despite his struggles, Under was able to contribute six goals and 11 assists in 33 matches in all competitions – and his play apparently caught the attention of Everton.

Tuttomercatoweb reports the Toffees recently made an offer of €28 million to sign the 21-year-old, only for Roma to turn it down immediately.

It’s unclear how much the Giallorossi are looking for in order to sell Under, as they signed him from Basaksehir for €14.25 in the summer of 2017.

Under has netted five times in 18 appearances for Turkey since making his debut for the national team back in March 2017.