Roma turn to De Zerbi after Ten Hag approach rejected
Date: 4th June 2019 at 10:27pm
have reportedly had an approach for coach rejected as their search for a new boss continues.

The Giallorossi are on the hunt for a new tactician following the decision not to keep Claudio Ranieri on beyond the end of the season.

According to Sky Sport Italia, Ajax turned down an approach earlier on Tuesday and Roma have now reportedly switched their focus to manager and manager .

De Zerbi has been earning plaudits for the way in which his Sassuolo side have played this season, since his switch from Benevento in 2018.

Paulo Fonseca is also highly regarded and has guided Shakhtar to three Ukrainian league and cup doubles in his three seasons at the club.

It is thought that Roma are leaning towards De Zerbi due to his knowledge of the division and experience managing in the Serie A.

 

