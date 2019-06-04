Roma turn to De Zerbi after Ten Hag approach rejected

Roma have reportedly had an approach for Ajax coach Erik ten Hag rejected as their search for a new boss continues.

The Giallorossi are on the hunt for a new tactician following the decision not to keep Claudio Ranieri on beyond the end of the season.

According to Sky Sport Italia, Ajax turned down an approach earlier on Tuesday and Roma have now reportedly switched their focus to Sassuolo manager Roberto De Zerbi and Shakhtar Donetsk manager Paulo Fonseca.

De Zerbi has been earning plaudits for the way in which his Sassuolo side have played this season, since his switch from Benevento in 2018.

Paulo Fonseca is also highly regarded and has guided Shakhtar to three Ukrainian league and cup doubles in his three seasons at the club.

It is thought that Roma are leaning towards De Zerbi due to his knowledge of the division and experience managing in the Serie A.