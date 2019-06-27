Roma winger says no to China switch

Stephan El Shaarawy will remain with Roma after turning down a move to China.

Reports out of Italy suggested the 26-year-old was set to earn close to €14 million a season with Shanghai Shenhua.

Sportmediaset reports the main issue was El Shaarawy’s unwillingness to play out the prime years of his career in China.

Although former Inter midfielder Fredy Guarin reportedly tried to reassure the Italian over the move, it appears El Shaarawy preferred to stay in Italy in hopes of making the Azzurri side for next year’s European Championship.

It’s also reported that the two clubs had failed to reach an agreement over a deal, with Shanghai’s offer of €15m falling short of Roma’s €20m asking price.

This opens the door for El Shaarawy to extend his contract with Roma, as he has just one year remaining on his current deal and is keen to net €4m should he sign a new contract.