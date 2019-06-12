Ronaldo second to Messi in Forbes rich list

Juventus striker Cristiano Ronaldo had to settle for being the second highest paid athlete of 2019 with rival Lionel Messi scooping the accolade.

Messi, Ronaldo and Paris Saint-Germain forward Neymar made up the top three, with boxer Cancelo Alvarez in fourth and tennis great Roger Federer in fifth.

According to Forbes, Ronaldo earnt a total of $109 million this past year ($65 million in wages and earnings, and $44 million in endorsements) which was $18 million less than his Barcelona counterpart, who earnt a whopping $92 million in wages and earnings, and $35 million in endorsements.

Comparatively, last year, Messi was second in the list with a total earning of around $111 million whereas Ronaldo was in third earning $108 million.

Their earnings were dwarfed by that of the highest paid athlete in 2018, Floyd Mayweather, who earnt a humongous $285 million.