Sampdoria and Sassuolo midfielders top AC Milan’s summer shopping list

AC Milan are considering moves for Stefano Sensi and Ronaldo Vieira in order to fill the midfield void that is to open up this summer at the Stadio San Siro.

Tiemoue Bakayoko will be a Milan player until June 30, but in no way more than contractually, as he has already confirmed his departure.

“There are some interested clubs,” Abdoulaye Bakayoko, the player’s bother said.

?“But our priority is Chelsea. They’re in the Champions League and we want stability, so Tiemoue has decided to stay in London.”

This leaves Milan with only Lucas Biglia to occupy Bakayoko’s role. Franck Kessie, Giacomo Bonaventura and Lucas Paqueta haven’t got the skillset needed to play there while Andrea Bertolacci, Jose Mauri and Riccardo Montolivo are all searching for new clubs.

Twenty-three-year-old Sensi was originally earmarked by Leonardo and while he’s no longer in his role at the San Siro, the club remain keen on the Sassuolo player largely due to his flexibility.

Vieira is another option under consideration. The 20-year-old impressed at Sampdoria enough to attract the Rossoneri’s attention and they believe that €10 million would be enough to take him from Liguria, though his inclusion in the starting XI would be seen as considerably riskier than Bakayoko’s.