Sarri closing in on Juventus switch

It looks as though Maurizio Sarri is close to taking over at Juventus with reports suggesting he will sign a two-year contract.

The Bianconeri have been in talks with the Italian’s current club Chelsea over compensation for the move, and while an agreement is said to be in place, no official announcement has been made.

Sky Sport Italia reports the final details over the switch are being finalized, as Juventus director Fabio Paratici met with agent Fali Ramadani in Milan to discuss terms.

One of the main talking points with Chelsea is how much salary Sarri will forgo upon the termination of the contract by mutual consent.

It’s believed Sarri will sign a two-year contract with an option for a third, while Chelsea will receive £1.1 million in compensation plus bonuses.

While Sky Sport insists on the compensation figure, some reports in England have that figure ranging between £5m to £10m.