Sarri makes return to Serie A

Twelve months after leaving Napoli to head to Stamford Bridge, Maurizio Sarri has returned to Serie A. However, he won’t be returning to his former side Napoli, as has taken over at the reigning champions Juventus.

Massimiliano Allegri took the decision to leave Juventus at the end of the season, having secured the Serie A title. Since his departure, Sarri has been the favourite to take over at the club with the bookmakers and with Sarri being granted permission to be relieved of his contract with Chelsea, a return to Italy looks imminent.

The move to Juventus has been seen as quite a controversial move for the 60-year-old, with Napoli’s captain, Lorenzo Insigne, branding it as a “betrayal”.

Sarri previously spent three years managing Napoli but despite forming a strong relationship with both the players and the fans, he failed to deliver a trophy during his reign.

After the comments, Sarri did hit back, responding, “Who is a traitor? Someone who backs out.” He went on to suggest that traitors put themselves over the collective – something, he argues, does not describe him and his desire to lead teams to victory.

Two seasons ago Sarri turned Napoli into serious title contenders for the first time, defeating Juventus away from home with only a handful of games to play. Yet it wasn’t to be, as Napoli threw away needless points and it was time for Sarri to try his hand at English football.

Sarri’s style of play clearly did not impress a large majority of Chelsea fans over the past 12 months but his results quite simply prove that his tactics get results.

Not only did he manage to secure Champions League football for Chelsea next season, he also managed to get his hands on his first ever trophy in management, defeating Arsenal 4-1 in the Europa League final.

Let’s also not forget he guided the Blues to a League Cup final, only to see his side beaten on the lottery of a penalty shoot-out.

But a rift between players and manager showed there. Kepa refused to be substituted for the shoot-out, going against his manager’s orders. Kepa’s display during the penalties almost indicated that Sarri was right to replace him, as the keeper made several mistakes and handed Manchester City the trophy.

Sarri’s signings also divided opinion during his time at Chelsea, with Jorginho and Higuain failing to perform to the high standards expected in a Blue shirt.

Still, he has achieved much in the most competitive league in the world and it has been no surprise to see Juventus come knocking on his door. He is clearly a hugely respected figure in Italy and someone who has substantial knowledge of the league deservedly put him at the top of the candidate list.

In terms of who could win the Italian title next season, the Serie A betting indicates Juventus will be heavy favourites. Sarri has now finally got his hands on a trophy and he will be hungry for more success, which is likely with the current Juventus side.

It is important to remember that Chelsea are also set to face a lengthy transfer ban, which will not allow the club to buy any player for the next two transfer windows. With Eden Hazard having recently departed for Real Madrid, the Belgian international has left a huge hole to fill and Sarri probably knows this better than anyone. This looks like another major factor as to why Sarri wants to vacate his post.

His image may be damaged in the eyes of Napoli fans, but Sarri’s record suggests he deserves his opportunity to coach the best team in Italy and one of the best football clubs in the world. And who in their right mind would give up the chance to manage Cristiano Ronaldo and have a crack at the Champions League?