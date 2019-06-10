Sarri plans to take Chelsea pair with him to Juventus

Maurizio Sarri’s future is proving to be the early soap opera of this summer transfer window and the Chelsea boss is awaiting the thumbs up that allows him to leave for Juventus.

The Europa League winners haven’t yet given the green light to the Italian to return to Serie, but it’s seeming increasingly likely to be only a matter of time.

And Sarri is already thinking about the construction of his squad in Turin. He wants Gonzalo Higuain to return as his No.9, while he has already chosen Emerson Palmieri to be the man to replace Alex Sandro on the left.

“Will I leave Chelsea to go to Juventus? Let’s see on Monday,” Sarri is quoted as saying from his holidays by La Gazzetta dello Sport.

Sarri has spent just one season at Stamford Bridge since leaving Napoli, returning the Blues to the Champions League by winning the Europa League and achieving a third-place Premier League finish.