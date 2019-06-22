Sarri wants Cristiano Ronaldo to hit 40 goals at Juventus

Maurizio Sarri wants Cristiano Ronaldo to start scoring at a rate similar to his time at Real Madrid at Juventus next season.

The Portuguese scored just 21 times in Serie A last season, fewer than Krzysztof Piatek, Atalanta’s Duvan Zapata and 37-year-old Fabio Quagliarella.

But according to La Gazzetta dello Sport, the coach and No.7 have held a meeting in Navarino, where the player is on holidays with his family, to discuss their plans for 2019/20.

Sarri is clear in his idea that he wants to build his Juventus team around Cristiano, and in return he’s expecting the Portuguese to hit 40 goals next season.

“It’s exciting to coach Cristiano,” Sarri said at his unveiling.

“He’s the best in the world and I want to help him overcome new challenges.”