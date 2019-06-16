Sassuolo want AC Milan forward in exchange for Sensi

Lucas Torreira isn’t the only midfielder being pursued by AC Milan this summer and the Rossoneri have also targeted Sassuolo’s Stefano Sensi.

With Marco Giampaolo to arrive at the Stadio San Siro after leaving Sampdoria, the club are looking to give him the players he needs to impose his ideas on the squad.

Sensi is seen as one of them and, according to La Gazzetta dello Sport, Sassuolo have enquired about Patrick Cutrone’s availability in return.

The 21-year-old forward is currently fully focused on the job at hand with Italy at the Under-21 European Championship and after it’s conclusion, with the final to be played on June 30, he will consider his options.

Cutrone has 90 first-team appearances at Milan and 27 goals to his name.