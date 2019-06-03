Serie A 2018/19: Ten Memorable Moments

Cristiano announces his arrival

Remember the first few weeks of the Serie A season? When all of the excitement around Cristiano Ronaldo’s signing had died down, there was ‘concern’ that he may not be cut out for the Italian game.

After 28 shots and 320 minutes without finding the back of the net, the marquee arrival struck against Sassuolo. The famous celebration followed, the floodgates opened and the Ronaldo era began.

Higuain’s meltdown

Oh, Gonzalo. You couldn’t help but feel for the striker who had been discarded by Juventus in the summer following Ronaldo’s arrival and was sent to Milan.

In November he got the chance for some revenge against his old employers and it couldn’t have went any worse. He missed a penalty, lost the plot in a fracas with his former teammates and was sent off.

Christmas chaos at San Siro

The day after Christmas saw Napoli visit Inter but there was very little festive cheer around the Stadio Giuseppe Meazza on an ugly night for Italian football.

Kalidou Koulibaly was subjected to disgusting racial abuse for much of the game and clashes between supporters outside the stadium resulted in the horrific death of a fan.